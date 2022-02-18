CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CGGYY stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. CGG has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
CGG Company Profile
