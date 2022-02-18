CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CGGYY stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. CGG has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Get CGG alerts:

CGG Company Profile

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.