Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $4,456,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,450,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $291.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.00. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.02 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.