Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $13.65 on Thursday, hitting $291.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,750. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $259.02 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

