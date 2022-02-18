Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHEK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Dawson James raised shares of Check-Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CHEK opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

