Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $157.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $132.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average of $119.41. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $133.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.