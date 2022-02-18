Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $47.01 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

