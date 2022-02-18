Chesswood Group Limited Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Chesswood Group stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.07. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25.
In related news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,080,732 shares in the company, valued at C$15,400,431. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,340.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $351,440.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
