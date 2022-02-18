Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Sells $12,312,900.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CVX opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

