Chimera Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 35.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 78,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chimera Investment by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 356,698 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Chimera Investment by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 123,309 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Chimera Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chimera Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.