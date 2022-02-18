Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of CIM opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 356,698 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 1,901.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 206,002 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 123,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 78,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.