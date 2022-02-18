China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CJJD opened at $0.37 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

