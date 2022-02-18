China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CYD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,304. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
