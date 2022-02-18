Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.62

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

