CIBC Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.85.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,750. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$17.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.