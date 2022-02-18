Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.45.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

