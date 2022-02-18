Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ciena stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Bank of America upped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

