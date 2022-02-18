Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ciena stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Bank of America upped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
