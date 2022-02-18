Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $55.77. 32,857,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,639,668. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $235.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

