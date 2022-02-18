Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 460,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,589,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $238.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

