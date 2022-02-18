Citigroup Begins Coverage on EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $649.00 price target on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

