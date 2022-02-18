Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,464 Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. Matterport Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

