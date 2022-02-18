Citigroup Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGO. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter worth $1,401,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

