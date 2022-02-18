Citigroup Inc. Has $241,000 Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVIS opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MVIS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.