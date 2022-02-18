Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $859.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

