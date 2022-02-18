Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18.
