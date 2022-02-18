CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.48.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI opened at $15.91 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.68.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 111.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 59.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 94,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.