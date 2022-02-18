CNH Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

CNH Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,715 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $9,700,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $2,910,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $2,436,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 147.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 71,976 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBCP opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

