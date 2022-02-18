CNH Partners LLC Sells 26,600 Shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.64% of Frontier Acquisition worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRON. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 512,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,639,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,418,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

