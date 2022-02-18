Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $566.13 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.14 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $584.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

