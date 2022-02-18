Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

COCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,070. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 61.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 212,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 64.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 56,344 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 62.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 52,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

