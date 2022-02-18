Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Coeur Mining worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 496,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after buying an additional 1,284,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after buying an additional 237,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,129,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 666,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $4.52 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

