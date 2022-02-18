Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Up 41.0% in January

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 18,317,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,393. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

