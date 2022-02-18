Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.27

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 297198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $66,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.