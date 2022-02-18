Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 740,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $115,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after buying an additional 619,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after buying an additional 607,083 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cognex by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,904,000 after purchasing an additional 596,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. Cognex has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

