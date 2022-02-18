Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 58,021 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Cognex by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

