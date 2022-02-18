Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Company Inc. stock remained flat at $$15.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828. The company has a market cap of $24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

