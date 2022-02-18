Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

