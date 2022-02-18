Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.
Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,422. The company has a market cap of $945.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.01. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $19.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
