Commercial National Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:CNAF)

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

CNAF opened at $18.80 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.