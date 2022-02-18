Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.45 ($8.46).

CBK stock opened at €8.85 ($10.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of €9.12 ($10.36). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.46.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

