Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Community Bank System stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Community Bank System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

