Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.
Community Bank System stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53.
In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Community Bank System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Community Bank System Company Profile
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
