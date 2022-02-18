Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CYH traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 146,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

