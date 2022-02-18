Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.63

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and traded as low as $14.13. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 367,924 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

