Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €170.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €162.38 ($184.52).

EPA ML opened at €139.25 ($158.24) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €146.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

