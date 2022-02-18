Comparing BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) & ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BM Technologies alerts:

38.5% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BM Technologies and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies N/A -2,377.99% -74.01% ServisFirst Bancshares 46.19% 19.22% 1.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BM Technologies and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

BM Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.37%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.07%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and ServisFirst Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A ServisFirst Bancshares $449.76 million 10.25 $207.73 million $3.82 22.25

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats BM Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.