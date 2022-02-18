Comparing Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) & Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) and Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Burberry Group and Tokuyama, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 0 8 6 0 2.43 Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burberry Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.15, indicating a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Burberry Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Burberry Group is more favorable than Tokuyama.

Dividends

Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tokuyama pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokuyama has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burberry Group and Tokuyama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.07 billion 3.53 $491.53 million N/A N/A Tokuyama $2.85 billion 0.41 $230.63 million $1.61 5.08

Burberry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tokuyama.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and Tokuyama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Tokuyama 8.13% 12.02% 6.26%

Summary

Burberry Group beats Tokuyama on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores. The Licensing segment channel offers global licenses of fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and European children’s wear. The company was founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine. The Specialty Products segment covers the development and sale of polycrystalline silicon, fumed silica, precipitated silica, aluminium nitride, pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The Cement segment handles the production and distribution of cement and cement related products that include ordinary Portland cement, blast-furnace slag cement, ready-mixed concrete, cement-type stabilizer, and waste treatments. The Life and Amenity segment comprises of polyolefin films, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, gas sensors, and ion exchange membranes. The company was founded by Katsujiro Iwai on February 16, 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

