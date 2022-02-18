Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 179,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,634,481 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $8.96.

Several brokerages have commented on COMP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

