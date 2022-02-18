Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Conduent’s earnings. Conduent reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conduent will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conduent.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNDT shares. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Conduent by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,471 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Conduent by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 218.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Conduent by 29.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 114,454 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Conduent by 10.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,109. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

