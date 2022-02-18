ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

