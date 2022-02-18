Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New C$2,350.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,558.33.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,617.00 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,260.00 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,719.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,714.97.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

