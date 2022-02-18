Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,456,405.31 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 243,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

CPSS opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

